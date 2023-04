The Big 3: Trump Indictment, New President at Liberty University, and WLNI Wins Awards.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, ICYMI featuring Cell Phone Anniversary, Museum of Failures, and Dodgers Stadium Proposal.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, April Fool’s, Brian Kilmeade, and Big O is Back?



8AM: Dr. Jeffrey Barrows, LSU National Championship Celebration, Plug Away Monday, and Angel Reese Celebration Backlash.