The Big 3: Trump Indictment, Zwerner Lawsuit, and UCONN Wins National Championship.



6AM: The Big 3, Zwerner Lawsuit, and Ken Belkin.



7AM: Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed and Dr. Thomas Eppes.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Trump Indictment, Problem with Peeps, Wordle is Not As Popular, Zwerner Lawsuit, and Listener Calls.