The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Good Friday, The Masters, and Northern Virginia Shootout.
6AM: The Big 3, CashApp Founder Killed Update, Donald Trump Indictment Latest and the Mugshot T-Shirt, and Youngest Person to Travel to Every Country in Europe.
7AM: Lynchburg City Councilman Marty Misjuns, YouTuber Shot During Prank, Using Classical Music to Clean Up Unhoused People, and What’s Trending.
8AM: Chipotle and Sweetgreen Lawsuit, Afghanistan Pullout Report, Florida Man Strikes Again, The Croc King, The Friday Five, Teens Less Stressed With Social Media News, and Floyd Fest 23 Cancelled.
The Big 3: Good Friday, The Masters, and Northern Virginia Shootout.