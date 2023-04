The Big 3: Leaked Documents, China and Taiwan, and Water Main Break Downtown.



6AM: The Big 3, Gerald Griffin, The Masters, and Leaked Documents.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Brian Kilmeade, and YouTuber Shot During Prank Update.



8AM: ICYMI featuring Climate Change Affecting MLB, Puff Daddy Pays Sting $5K a Day, Star Wars Announcements, and Super Mario Brothers Movie, and Plug Away Monday.