The Big 3: Hunter Biden, Murder Charge, and Gold Heist.



6AM: The Big 3, I Hate When That Happens, and Stopping Teen Takeovers.



7AM: A Deeper Dive Preview, What’s Trending, Listener Calls, Green Washing, and Weekend Events.



8AM: Roast of the Week, Blue Ridge Scientific, and The Friday Five, and Update on Toronto Gold Heist.