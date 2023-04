The Big 3: Jerry Springer, Alaska Helicopter Crash, and Return of the Jedi Comes to Theaters.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Jerry Springer, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Halfway Houses, Changes Coming To Your Mortgage, and Karl Miller.



8AM: Listeners Weigh in on Halfway House, 40 Pound Cat, Learn Something New, The Friday Five, and The Feel Good Story of the Day.