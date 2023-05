The Big 3: First Republic Bank, Texas Shooting, and Virginia Beach Tornado.



6AM: The Big 3, New Kings Dominion Rules, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Casino Coming to Danville, and Brian Kilmeade.



8AM: ICYMI Featuring Bionic Eye, Underwater iPhone Survives, Mysterious DoorDash Deliveries, and Man Breaks Own World Record, Plug Away Monday, and the NFL Draft.