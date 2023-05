The Big 3: Lynchburg City Council Passes Budget, Trump Court Decision, and More Shots Fired in Lynchburg.



6AM: The Big 3, I Hate When That Happens, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Robert De Niro, West Virginia Jokes, Listener Calls, and Nick Kessler.



8AM: Lynchburg City Councilman Marty Misjuns, Listener Calls, and Amy and Mark Corbett.