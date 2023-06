The Big 3: Trump Indicted, University of Lynchburg National Champions, and Canadian Wildfires.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Ryan Woodruff, and James Crossing Fire.



7AM: Dwayne Yancey, Eben Brown, and Marcus Hill.



8AM: Listener Calls, Central Technology Solutions, The Friday Five, and Lynchburg Baseball National Champions.