The Big 3: Indian Child Welfare Act, Bus Crash in Canada, and Danville Casino.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, New Amazon HQ Buildings, and Bee Invasion in Richmond.



7AM: I Hate When That Happens, Virginia Best State To Combat Alien Invasion, Claudia Tucker, and Amherst Courthouse Monument Discussion.



8AM: What’s Trending, Blue Ridge Scientific, and The Friday Five.