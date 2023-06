The Big 3: Titanic Sub, Primaries, and Spencer’s Undergoing Renovations.



6AM: The Big 3, Tonya J. Powers, and Embarrassing Jeopardy Question.



7AM: Charlottesville Elementary School Pride Event, Biden’s Age Being A Concern, and Update on the Missing Titanic Sub.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Missing Titanic Sub Update, Bright Star Care, More on Titanic Sub, and Woman Won’t Take Down Werewolf.