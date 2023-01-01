The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Missing Titanic Sub, Test Tube Chicken, and E.C. Glass Safety Measures.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Tonya J. Powers, and Woman Leaves Husband Over Cancer.



7AM: Refugees Missing Off Coast of Greece, Learn Something New Featuring Giant Snails in Florida, Afternoon Naps Are Good For You, and Mercedes Puts ChatGPT in Their Cars, Biscuit’s Barbie Countdown, and What’s Trending.



8AM: Missing Titanic Sub Latest, Dwayne Yancey A Deeper Dive Preview, Virginia Primary Results, Contestant Injured on The Price is Right, and Building Our Future.