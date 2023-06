The Big 3: Russia Coup, Campbell County Superintendent, and Texas Heat Wave.



6AM: The Big 3, VAB Awards Results, Darius McGhee, Brian Kilmeade, and ICYMI Featuring Man Ingested By Airplane and Florida Gators Record Breaking Day in Omaha.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen and State Senator Steve Newman.



8AM: Misty Vinson-Spitzer, 10 Most Livable Cities, Plug Away Monday, and Man Surprised by 200 Dogs For 100th Birthday.