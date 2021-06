Mari, Brian, and Biscuit are back for this Hump Day edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Miami Condo Update, Lynchburg School Board, and the Dental Slim.

6AM: The Big 3, Celebrate, Supreme Court Ruling on Evictions.

7AM: Summer Wells Disappearance, Gen Z’s Newest Form of Pandering, Giving Kids Incentives For Good Grades, Senator Bill Stanley.

8AM: New Bike Laws, Letting Balloons Go is Now Illegal, Waffle of the Week, Ronny Smith from The Mid-State Group.