The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Instagram Threads, Cocaine at White House Update, and Faraldi Censure Response.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Shark Attacks in New York, and More Listener Calls.



7AM: Learn Something New Featuring Gen Z and Cottage Cheese, ChatGPT Has a Down Month, and How Much Each Generation Lies, and State Senator Steve Newman.



8AM: Congressman Bob Good, Judge In Trouble Because of Tik Tok, Listener Calls, and Instagram Threads.