The Big 3: Trump Gets Letter, Transgender Policy, and Jerry Falwell Jr. Trial.



6AM: The Big 3, Tonya J. Powers, Listener Calls, 2024 Presidential Race, and Matt Farris Judge No Shows.



7AM: Listener Calls, Moonshiners, What’s Trending, Rabbits Take Over Community, and Biscuit’s Barbie Countdown.



8AM: Tim Mitchell, Man Runs A Mile Dressed As Darth Vader, I Hate When That Happens, and Big Lottery Jackpots.