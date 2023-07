The Big 3: Heat Wave, Barbenheimer, and Competing Republican Meetings.



6AM: The Big 3, Biscuit’s Barbenheimer Review, and Brian Harman Wins British Open.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen and Veronica Bratton.



8AM: Listener Calls, ICYMI Featuring Male Gorilla is Actually Female Gorilla, Woman Uses Restroom on Spirit Airlines Flight, and Messi’s Inter Miami Debut, Plug Away Monday, and What’s Trending.