The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Fugitive on the Loose, Hunter Biden Business Partner to Testify, and Gas Prices Increasing.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and ICYMI Featuring Bear Chills in Family’s Pool, Katie Ledecky Breaks Phelps’ Record, and Cardi B Throws Mic at Fan.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Potential Conference Realignment in College Football.



8AM: Misty Vinson Spitzer, Plug Away Monday, What’s Trending, and the Swiftquake in Seattle.