The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Trump Indictment, Pittsburgh Shooter Sentenced, and World’s Largest Yard Sale Begins Today.



6AM: The Big 3, Mari’s A Snob, Listener Calls, Trucker Gets Reinstated After DUI, and Taylor Swift Gives Truckers $100k Bonuses.



7AM: Botetourt Public Library Controversy, Lizzo Releases Statement, Learn Something New Featuring New Heaviest Animal Discovered, Oldest Piece of Jewelry, and What Makes The Perfect Sandwich, and What’s Trending.



8AM: Congressman Bob Good, Chip Harvey and Kim Gardner, and UVA Picked Last in ACC Preseason Poll.