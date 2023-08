The Big 3: Fires in Hawaii, Man Hides in Convenience Store, and DOJ Backlash From Roanoke County.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and Would You Change Your Name for a Restaurant.



7AM: Woman Leaves Man For Dead on Mountain, Burger King Employee Doesn’t Miss Shift for 27 Years, and Central Technology Solutions.



8AM: Louis Cambeletta and Duke Davis, and The Friday Five.