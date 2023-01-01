The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Another Trump Indictment, Suspicious Death, and Campbell County Home Invasion Update.

6AM: The Big 3, Drunk Kayakers Fight, First Day of School Clothes, Listener Calls, and Divers Rescued.

7AM: Michael Oher Allegations Against Touhy Family, Virginia Voted 7th Best Place to Live in the Country, Fast Food is Making a Comeback, and Listener Calls.

8AM: Mike Mayo, I Hate When That Happens, Dr. Marc Bergin, and Kentucky School Bus Fiasco.

The Morningline 08/15/2023
