The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Proud Boys Members Sentenced, Trump Trial to be Televised, and Missing Woman in Madison Heights.



6AM: The Big 3, Ryan Schmelz, Listener Calls, and 2020 Election.



7AM: Kingston Campbell New Video, Would You Give Up Your First Class Seat, and Emily Foster.



8AM: Listener Calls, ACC Announcement, The Friday Five, and Legacy Wealth Management Hilltopper Game of the Week Preview with Dennis Carter.