The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Missing Woman, Mitt Romney Retiring, and 12 Year Old Girl Shot.



6AM: The Big 3, Pennsylvania Fugitive Caught, Listener Calls, and Mari’s High Speed Chase Experience.



7AM: Man Leaves Wife at Airport, The Crown’s Ember, Learn Something New Featuring Potential Life Found, College Students and AI, and How Much We Spend on Processed Food a Week, and the American Laxative Shortage.



8AM: Susanna Gibson, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and New Aldi Opening.