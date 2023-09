The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Hanover Street Incident, Fed Announcement on Interest Rates, and Irvo Otieno Settlement.



6AM: The Big 3, Tommy Kelly, and Listener Calls.



7AM: State of Lynchburg Republican Party and Listener Calls.



8AM: Hanover Street Situation, Carly Eccles, Learn Something New Featuring Covid and Neanderthals, Average Americans Will Spend on a Vacation, and Another McDonalds Hot Coffee Lawsuit, and Virginia Sports Betting Numbers.