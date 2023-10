The Big 3: Israel/Hamas Conflict Latest, Speaker of the House Vote Today, and Lynchburg City School Board Vote.



6AM: The Big 3 and Listener Calls.



7AM: What’s Trending, Nick Kessler, and World Record Pumpkin.



8AM: Kris Shabestar and Becky Tweedy, Super Bugs in Soda Fountains, James Phillips, and Megan Huffman.