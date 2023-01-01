The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Israel/Hamas Conflict Latest, Speaker of the House Race, and Skill Machine Ban Reinstated.



6AM: The Big 3, Brian Kilmeade, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Listener Calls, Circumcision Protest, What’s Trending, and more on the Circumcision Protest.



8AM: ICYMI Featuring Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie, Dad Strips for School Board, and Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Breaks Attendance Record, the $1,000 Breakfast Club, Plug Away Monday, and How Much American’s Will Pay For Halloween Candy.