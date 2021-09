The Big 3: Gabby Petito, Immigration, and the Devious Licks Tik Tok trend.

6AM: The Big 3, Devious Licks, Celebrate, and AOC’s Dress Designer.

7AM: Brian Kilmeade and Norm Leahy.

8AM: Shooting at Danville Fair, Plug Away Monday, World’s Oldest Veteran, and Cop Catches Baby!