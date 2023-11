The Big 3: GOP Debate, Israel/Hamas Conflict, and Slow Election Reporting.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and High End Brothel Bust in Philadelphia.



7AM: Jan Goss, Listener Calls, Tipping, and Stephanie Reed Meme Going Around.



8AM: Bob Good, Potential Bob Good Challenger, Thrift Shopping, New Obesity Drug, and Vickie Runk.