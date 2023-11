The Big 3: Gaza Pause Extended, Giving Tuesday, and Matt’s Creek Fire.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, D.K. Metcalf’s New Way to Trash Talk, and Downtown Amphitheater.



7AM: Downtown Amphitheater, Bedford Amtrak, and Karl Miller.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Tonight’s Lynchburg City Council Meeting, Lanny Duncan, Listener Calls, and More on the Downtown Amphitheater.