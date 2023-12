The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Impeachment Inquiry Vote Coming Today, Mayor Reed Press Conference, and Bedford and Campbell County Burn Bans Lifted.



6AM: The Big 3, Uptick in Pedestrian Fatalities, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed, and Dr. Thomas Eppes.



8AM: Mike Mayo, I Hate When That Happens, Harvard President Will Keep Job, First Cars, and Lynchburg City Council Meeting Tonight.