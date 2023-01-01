The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Fentanyl in Amherst Elementary School Update, Fed and Interest Rates, and Death Threats Toward Lynchburg City Council.
6AM: The Big 3, Ryan Schmelz, Listener Calls, Capitals and Wizards Moving to Virginia, and Learn Something New Featuring New Toy For Christmas.
7AM: City Council Death Threats, Data Centers, Listener Calls, and Fiesta Bowl.
8AM: Amherst County Elementary School Fentanyl Update, Waiting 8 Hours For In-N-Out Burger, and Christmas Party Apology.
The Big 3: Fentanyl in Amherst Elementary School Update, Fed and Interest Rates, and Death Threats Toward Lynchburg City Council.