The Big 3: Colorado Takes Trump Off Ballot, Arlington Statue, and Natural Bridge Zoo.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Eben Brown, and Epstein’s List to be Released.



7AM: Colorado Supreme Court Decision, New #1 Christmas Song, Pastor Jonathan Falwell on Israel/Hamas, and How Much the Home Alone Trip Costs Today.



8AM: TRF Auctions, Youngkin to Ban Tik Tok for People Under 18, Expensive Vase, and What’s Trending.