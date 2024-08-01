The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Spending Bill, Body in Car in Nelson County, and Kaidon Salter Returning to Liberty.
6AM: The Big 3, Brian Kilmeade, and Listener Calls.
7AM: Aaron Van Allen, I Hate When That Happens, Listener Calls, and ICYMI Featuring NASA Moon Mission and Lawsuit Filed Against Dunkin Donuts Over Exploding Toilet.
8AM: Heroes At Home, Washington Commanders Fire Ron Rivera, Plug Away Monday, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.
The Big 3: Spending Bill, Body in Car in Nelson County, and Kaidon Salter Returning to Liberty.