The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Presidential Race, New Hampshire Primary, and NFL Divisional Playoff Games.



6AM: The Big 3, Trump Confuses Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, Brian Kilmeade, and Fredericksburg Teacher Threatens Students with AR-15.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, What’s Trending, ICYMI Featuring Walmart Wedding, Severed Hand Found in Pocket, Listener Calls, and Fredericksburg Teacher.



8AM: Bob Good, Gen Z vs. Millennials Employment Numbers, Plug Away Monday, and Monday Morons Featuring Trying to Make Taylor Swift Cry and Fraternity Prank Gone Wrong.