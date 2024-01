The Big 3: Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing, Gas Stoves Are Safe, and Dog Left in Porta Potty.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, What’s Trending, and Social Media.



7AM: Happy Days Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Listener Calls, Ron Howard, and Eric Zehr.



8AM: Sherry Brady, Guy Believes He Has Found Amelia Earhart’s Plane, Listener Calls, and History’s Mysteries.