The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Social Media Congressional Hearing, Fed Holds Interest Rates, and AG Miyares Suing NCAA.



6AM: The Big 3, NIL, Listener Calls, and Social Media Argument.



7AM: State Senator Mark Peake and Liberty University Tax Assistance Program.



8AM: Congressman Bob Good, Learn Something New Featuring Eating 3 Servings of Kimchi A Day, the Importance of Sleep for Athletics, and Do You Really Need to Take 10,000 Steps in a Day, and What’s Trending.