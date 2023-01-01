The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Homicide in Lynchburg, Governor Youngkin At Anti-Abortion March, and Spring Training Starts Today.



6AM: The Big 3, Why Mari Was Late, President’s Dog Has Bitten How Many People, Congressman Does Good Thing, and Bob Good Kicked Out of Trump Store.



7AM: More on Bob Good Being Kicked Out of Trump Store and Listener Calls.



8AM: Mark Peake, Jason Miyares, and Learn Something New Featuring Living Like A Martian.