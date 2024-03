The Big 3: Super Tuesday Results, Liberty Gets Clery Act Fine, and Bedford County Arrest.



6AM: The Big 3, Cold Remedies, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Minimum Wage Increase in Virginia, Listener Calls, and State Senator Mark Peake.



8AM: Wawa Coming to Lynchburg, Matt Farris Found Not Guilty, New Hot Item at Trader Joe’s, Building Our Future, and Caitlin Clark.