The Big 3: Government Shutdown Averted, A. R. Evans Jr. Indicted, Biden Effect in Virginia.

6AM: The Big 3, Frank Thomas and the Field of Dreams, Celebrate, and Celebrity Sightings!

7AM: Brush With Greatness and Listener Calls, and John Williams from the Mabry Automotive Group!

8AM: Rosie’s Coming To Amherst Vote, The Friday Five, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement!