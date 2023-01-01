The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Baltimore Bridge Collapse Latest, Capitals/Wizards Arena Deal Dead, and RIP Joe Lieberman.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Nick Kessler Joins to Guest Host, State Senator Mark Peake, State of Bedford County Schools, Tommy Parmiter, and Drone Delivery.



8AM: Learn Something New Featuring How Much Americans Relax and Pythons Being Raised As Sustainable Food, Dr. Jeff Widmeyer, and Caitlin Clark Offered $5M to Play For Big 3.