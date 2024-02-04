The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Baltimore Bridge Update, Trump New York Case Update, Last Person From USS Arizona Passes Away.
6AM: The Big 3, What’s Trending, and Fallout From Death of Capitals/Wizards Arena Deal.
7AM: Megan Lucas Joins to Guest Host, Wise Choice Health Care Program, Current Status of CVTC Building, and Runk & Pratt.
8AM: Mike Mayo, Listener Calls, Brandon Farmer, and Another Poop on a Plane Story.
The Big 3: Baltimore Bridge Update, Trump New York Case Update, Last Person From USS Arizona Passes Away.