The Big 3: Solar Eclipse Yesterday, UCONN Wins NCAA Championship, and Youngkin’s Budget Amendments Announced.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Texts, What’s Trending, and Wal-Mart Might Owe You $500.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen and Dr. Thomas Eppes from CVFP Medical Group.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Morgan Wallen Arrested, Delegate Wendell Walker, and Massive Easter Heist.