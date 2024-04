The Big 3: Senate Passes Foreign Aid Bill, College Protests Continue, and Lynchburg City Council Meeting.



6AM: The Big 3, What’s Trending, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Bedford County Schools Suing Parent, Curtains, Blinds & Bath, and Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi.



8AM: Jeff Monosso, College Protests, Waffle House Shooting Latest, and Coke Bottles Have Yellow Caps For Passover.