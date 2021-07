Mari, Brian, and Anthony close out the week with a laugh on this Friday edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Miami Condo Collapse, Lynchburg Fugitive, and the Supreme Court Rulings.

6AM: The Big 3, Weed Discussion, A Nugget From Biscuit, French Fries Lower Blood Sugar?

7AM: Operation Summertime Blues, Theft Laws, and Shoplifting Stories.

8AM: Karl Miller, Scot McCarthy, and the Friday Five!