The Big 3: Latest on College Protests, Bedford County Lawsuit, and Standoff in Boonesboro.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.



7AM: David Whitehurst, Gabriella Smith, Beekeeper Saves The Day at Major League Baseball Game.



8AM: College Protests, Brian Finds Out About The Carnivore Diet, and Building Our Future.