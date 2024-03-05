The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: College Protests Update, Two Lynchburg City Schools Close Yesterday, and Bedford County Public Schools Lawsuit Update.
6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and Mari’s Germany Bathroom Story.
7AM: Protests on College Campuses, Facebook’s New AI Feature Controversy, What’s Trending, and Listener Calls.
8AM: Bedford County Public Schools Lawsuit, International Festival Cancelled, The Friday Five, and Listener Calls.
The Big 3: College Protests Update, Two Lynchburg City Schools Close Yesterday, and Bedford County Public Schools Lawsuit Update.