The Big 3: Latest in Gaza, 3 Year Old Brings Gun to School, and 5th District Poll.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, What’s Trending, and 5th District Poll.



7AM: Non Compete Clauses, Nick Kessler, and Biscuit’s Lionel Richie Fandom.



8AM: 5th District Poll, Listener Calls, Heroes At Home, and Big Change Coming to Swiss Army Knives.