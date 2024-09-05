The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Shooting in Lynchburg, Latest in Gaza, and Graduation Weekend in Lynchburg.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Lynchburg School Board Proposes New Discipline and Phone Policies, Dwayne Yancey on 5th District Poll, and Listener Calls.



8AM: Rhonda Holt, New Spinoff of The Office, and Learn Something New Featuring $400 Pineapple, McDonald’s to Release Largest Burger, and Americans Living in Chronic Pain.