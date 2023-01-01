The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: War in Ukraine Update, Latest in Gaza, and New Virginia Budget.
6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, What’s Trending, and Jerry Seinfeld at Duke University Commencement.
7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Listener Calls, Brian Kilmeade, and New Mother’s Day Trend.
8AM: ICYMI Featuring Grandfather Arrested For Bad Babysitter, Local College Baseball and Softball, Jaws Actress Dies, and Man Survives Shark Attack, and Plug Away Monday.
The Big 3: War in Ukraine Update, Latest in Gaza, and New Virginia Budget.