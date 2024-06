The Big 3: G7 Summit, Marty Misjuns Lawsuit, and School Name Lawsuit.



6AM: The Big 3, Congressional Baseball Game, Listener Calls, and What’s Trending.



7AM: Good/McGuire Primary Battle and Jeff Helgeson.



8AM: Listener Calls, Primary Elections, College Food, Learn Something New Featuring 2024 Song of Summer, Best 7 Luxury Bourbons, How Cashless Payments Effect Tipping, and Teacher Gets Away With Drunk Teaching.